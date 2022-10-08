It was the great love of Eugenio Derbez’s daughter, but she experienced failure with Sandra Echeverria

Aislinn Derbez and Sandra Echeverria

October 08, 2022 1:41 p.m.

Who does not remember the story of Jade and Lucas, a love separated by religious beliefs and cultural differences; but depending on your age you will remember the version from Brazil or the one from Telemundo, and therein lies a huge difference in successes.

And it is that the Brazilian version was a worldwide success, it was translated into more than 20 languages ​​and was seen in more than 90 countries being one of the most important productions of Brazilian television. Since it was one of the companies that gave the most money to its production company TV Globo.

Seeing the great success of this melodrama, Telemundo bet on the same story and made a new version, with the ex of Eugenio Derbez’s daughter, it is Mauricio Ochmann who was married to Aislinn for 4 years.

The clone with Mauricio Ochmann was a failure

And it is that the production of Telemundo had great costs, since they had locations such as Miami, Morocco among others, for which it became the most expensive that the television station had made, however its success was limited, so they would not have been able recover the investment and that they had protagonists like Ochmann and Sandra Echeverría.