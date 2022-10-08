It confirms what many believed. Fernando Colunga does not marry because of his preferences

Fernando Colunga

October 08, 2022 09:56 a.m.

Fernando Colunga is called the gallant of gallants, his telenovelas are great audience successes. The actresses he has worked with always have good comments about him; they assure that he is gentlemanly, educated and always smells good; Gabriela Spanic and Thalía have mentioned in different interviews that he is the best kisser of all the actors.

And as if that were not enough, he has several properties, both in Mexico and in Miami, he has his own real estate company and it is known that he has a fortune; but what is not known is that he has a love or a girlfriend. Therefore, countless rumors have been generated about his preferences.

Register here: https://bit.ly/3ChvWYT and participate for an Air Fryer Ninja

More celebrity news:

IN HIS LAST DAYS, ANDRÉS GARCÍA RECEIVED A LOW BLOW FROM HIS SON

I COULD NOT SUPPORT IT. THE REASON WHY VICTORIA RUFFO HATES LA MALQUERIDA IS REVEALED

And it is that since its inception Fernando Colunga has kept his private life away from the public eye, so speculation has not been long in coming, and he has never confessed when he is in a relationship, however several girlfriends are known, among them Thalía and Blanca Soto.

With Blanca Soto he went to live in a mansion

But although everything seemed to be going smoothly, the actors parted ways, and Conlunga confessed that he has not reached the altar because for years he has preferred his work and his lifestyle, no one can stand him, because he has missed commitments because he stays in the forum fulfilling their labor obligations. In addition, he does not have an easy character and there are few people who support him.