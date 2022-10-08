Iranian forensic medicine reveals cause of death of Mahsa Amini

The effects of lack of oxygen on brain cells caused Amini’s death on September 16.

Mahsa Amini.

Effects of oxygen deprivation on brain cells caused the death of the young Mahsa AminiIran’s forensic medicine revealed this Friday.

The report detailed that Amini underwent brain surgery at Tehran’s Milad Hospital when he was eight years old.

After the operation, the young woman developed disorders in the hypothalamus gland and continued to be treated with medication.

He also indicated that The young Iranian suffered from low oxygenation and her brain turned out to be damaged despite applying artificial respiration in the first few minutes.

According to the medical documents and the autopsy, Amini did not die as a result of an injury to her head or any other part of her body.

In this video you can see minute by minute what happened from the moment the young Mahsa Amini arrived at the moral police station until she was transferred to the hospital, where unfortunately she later died.

– At 19:28, a police car enters the courtyard of the morale police station.

– Some people get out of the car.

– Mahsa Amini is among them, along with the others, she enters the class and sits on one of the benches in the audience.

– 28 minutes later, at exactly 19:56, while talking to a member of the morality police, he suddenly loses consciousness.

– Several people in the hall gather around him to help.

– Another member of the moral police team approaches at 19:57:12, after Amini lost consciousness, and calls the police station’s health assistant to the scene of the accident.

– The health assistant arrives at 19:58:02 and takes some measures to improve the situation of the young Amini.

– 10 minutes after fainting, the emergency team (ambulance) arrives.

– At 20:09:40 the resuscitation process begins.

– According to the video, these efforts continue until Amini arrives at the hospital.

Unfortunately, he passed away last September 16 in the hospital.