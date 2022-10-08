In his last days Andrés García receives a low blow from his son

Andres Garcia

The actor Andrés García has mentioned on several occasions that he feels in recent days, due to the serious illness that afflicts him. But this has not been enough for his children to visit him, and on the contrary they have been victims of criticism because they assure that they have neglected his father.

This is why the media questioned Leonardo García, who assured that the rumors of carelessness are nothing more than ill-intentioned notes from the press, from which he prefers to stay away and not listen to them.

And it is that they say that Leonardo, who is physically more similar to Andrés, would not support his father’s strong character, which is why he has stayed away from his father. He has also said that he is prepared for the worst: “well, our time is going to come to all of us, but we have to think positive”.

Andrés García’s children get along with each other, but not with their father

Margarita Potrillo has said that Andrés’s children call her to find out the state of their father’s health, but the only one who has not spoken is Andrea García. And she did not want to comment on Leonardo because she prefers not to give more importance to the matter.