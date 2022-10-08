I couldn’t stand it. The reason why Victoria Ruffo hates the Malquerida is revealed

Victoria Ruffo

It is well known that Victoria Ruffo has an extensive career, her career is full of successes that have earned her the affection of the public, however the actress has a production in which she did not like to participate.

This was due to the fact that it did not meet their expectations in production or direction, as the protagonist of La madrastra confessed, who said in an interview: “La malquerida was not a very nice novel for me for many reasons,” revealed the actress.

And it turns out that the actress was not satisfied with the adaptation or with the direction of the telenovela: “I saw that film and the treatment given to the film, which had already been made as a play in Spain, was wonderful, phenomenal for a film lasting an hour, an hour and a half. I sincerely believed that it could be do something similar or better” said the actress.

Victoria Ruffo hated directing

The stage direction was in charge of Salvador Garcini and that was not to the liking of the Queen either, that’s why she stressed: “I didn’t like the direction either, there were several touches” that made the queen of tears not like said production.