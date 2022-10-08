Hundreds of foreigners await repatriation in Vacacional Haina

At least between 150 to 200 foreigners in irregular migratory situation They are detained at the Haina Vacation Center, under the responsibility of the General Directorate of Migration.

During a visit yesterday by the director of Immigration, Venancio Alcántara Valdez, the number of foreigners waiting for their repatriation was confirmed, while the conditions of the center were observed during their tour.

“Everything is normal, at least today,” said the director, when asked about the conditions there.

Alcantara reiterated his Willingness to further investigate allegations against that center.

“A week ago we have a commission here in the Vacacional that is intervened by three directors, to investigate some complaints that have been made by various people and through the media,” he explained.

Regarding the investigation process, he said that if there are guilty parties who commit any illicit activity or against the actions of the management, they will be sanctioned “drastically”.

Foreigners and repatriation

When asked about the number of people who are detained in the Vacation Center, he revealed that there are between 150 and 200, a figure that varies because, he said, they are constantly repatriating.

Regarding the repatriation process, I suggest that it is more feasible for Haitians to leave the country, since they do so by vehicle, but in the case of other countries, it is “a process.”

“We have to buy the ticket to deport them, because they usually go bankrupt; then we have to buy a ticket for him and that is a procedure. Sometimes the airline does not have or there is no availability for the ticket and we have to wait for the line to transport and in the meantime we have to keep them here, “said the director.

He cited as an example the case of Cubans and Venezuelans who are waiting for their deportation there, who are waiting for a flight to be authorized.

Regarding a recent complaint by a Venezuelan who is detained in the center, he confirmed that it is true that she is married to a Dominican.

the legal ones

Meats

Regarding the case of Venezuelans, he said that thousands of them took advantage of the regularization plan, but a large part has not collected their cards.

“We have in the Migration Directorate around 7,000 cards that were issued for Venezuelans who entered the plan, but have not withdrawn them and swim in the streets indifferent.