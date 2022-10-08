Hugo Sánchez’s decision for Carlos Vela to return to El Tri, shakes Martino

Carlos Vela and the decision to return to El Tri if Hugo Sánchez is DT

October 07, 2022 11:50 a.m.

the mexican coach Hugo Sanchez raise your hand to lead the Mexican team if Gerardo Martino no longer has an interest in fighting for the 2022 Qatar World Cup. Sánchez, as coach of El Tri, would bring several players who have been forgotten by Tata during his process and thus raise the team tricolor that has had ups and downs under Martino.

Hugo Sanchez could convince Carlos candle to return to the Mexican team and shield him from the off-court issues of Femexfut and image rights, the same ones that have bothered the striker over the years and for which he has not wanted to return to El Tri. Although his desire has always been to defend the colors of Mexico.

In that sense, Carlos candle Yes, I could consider returning to the Mexican National Team if Hugo Sanchez assumes command as coach, because both Hugol understands that Vela is necessary for a tricolor team and the striker himself knows that the team needs him, given that in recent years he has lacked leadership. Carlos candle He is a striker with a profile on the right and he would easily replace the Crown Tecatito found between cottons.

Would Femexfut kick Martino out of the Mexican team before the World Cup?

The relationship between Yon de Luisa and Gerardo Martino is not one of the best, the president of Femexfut understands that throwing the Tata Martino It would be to increase the crisis and it would be to highlight the failure of his project as director of the highest body of Mexican soccer at the gates of a World Cup where the lower and women’s divisions were also unsuccessful.