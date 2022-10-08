How you can put music in your WhatsApp states without apps

WhatsApp continues to be the most popular application to communicate among Mexicans, since you can send messages, photos, videos and other files using only your internet signal or very little data, even several telephone companies have special packages to use it on your cell phone.

One way to make your states more personalized is to include music of your choice, and if you still don’t know how to do it without downloading other external applications, it’s very easy, because you only need to have a music player, be it Spotify, Deezer or Apple music, here We tell you the step by step without adding viruses to your cell phone.

How to add music to your WhatsApp statuses?

If you want your WhatsApp statuses to be more personalized, you can add music to them without having to download external applications, you just have to follow these steps:

First you must open the music player of your cell phone and choose a song that you want to add to your WhatsApp status.

Select it, and put the song on speaker so you can listen.

Then you must enter the WhatsApp App again and enter the section to add a status

From your cell phone, press the button to enter the states again, and select the option to record a video.

Make the video with the music of your player in the background and when you save it you will be able to listen to the music in the shots.

Finally, you just have to add emojis or hearts and you will have a video with music in the chat without having to use unknown extensions or apps on your cell phone.

This hack or trick works for phones with both Android and iOS operating systems. So it’s easy for both of you to use the music player to add more information and extreme personality to it.

