Hold your breath before you meet Jennifer Lopez’s first love, David Cruz

Almost everyone knows about Jennifer Lopez’s life, at least the one she shows in public. The singer is known to have had four marriages, the first with Ojani Noa, a waiter she met in her early years as an artist, then she married Cris Judd. Mark anthonyfather of his children Emme and Max and the last and most widespread was with Ben Affleck a couple of months ago.

What perhaps many do not remember is their first love called david crosswho was the boyfriend of Jennifer Lopez when she was 15, back then David She was 16 years old and the romance lasted 10 years since they separated in 1994. With the father of her children, singer Marc Anthony, they were together for 7 years from 2004 to 2011.

In the year 2020 david cross former partner of Jennifer Lopez It was news since he learned of his death when the covid 19 pandemic began to explode. The man was still young since he was 51 years old and according to TMZ the cause of his death was due to a cardiac complication combined with covid 19 .

david crossformer partner of Jennifer Lopez, was always very reserved and never talked about the relationship he had with the singer. By then Jennifer He was not the well-known person he is today and his life was doomed to find better opportunities in the artistic world. Later, highly recognized couples such as Mark Anthony and Ben Affleck.

In an interview Jennifer Lopez described it: “He was a friend and the person who probably knew her better than anyone. I have many memories of david cross, we grew up together because I was barely 16 years old when I met him.” Of course we believe that a very important man in his life is Mark Anthony She chose him to be the father of her children for a reason.