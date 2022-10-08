Entertainment

He was more gallant than Sebastián Rulli but ended up selling hamburgers

Photo of CodeList CodeList11 mins ago
0 0 1 minute read

Sebastian Rulli
Sebastian Rulli

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED IN:

If you ask any fan of the world of Mexican television shows for the best leading men, surely one of them would be Sebastián Rulli. An actor like him left several breathless but there was someone else who even left them drooling.

They say that for tastes there are colors but surely more than one would think of this heartthrob as someone who could have established himself as the maximum in the Mexican industry but his life ended up taking many turns and he has done everything to survive.

Register here: https://bit.ly/3ChvWYT and participate for an Air Fryer Ninja

More news from Rulli:

SEBASTIAN RULLI LOVED HER LIKE NO ONE AND FERNANDO COLUNGA DID THE WORST THING

GOODBYE SEBASTIAN RULLI, ANGELIQUE BOYER NOW WOULD SEE A FOOTBALL PLAYER WITH LOVING EYES

From cleaning jobs, selling hamburgers or being an instructor at a gym, ‘Latin Lover’ went from one place to another before debuting on Televisa. He ended up doing very well but eventually left the company.

Now ask for a million to return

‘Latin Lover’ in interview

“I told the producer ‘I intend to earn a little more and what I am going to ask you will not make you poorer or me richer’ and I would like you to pay me this and I told him think about it and I told him if you do not accept, you have two weeks to look for someone else,” revealed the artist in an exclusive interview for ‘Venga la Alegría’.

Source link

Tags
Photo of CodeList CodeList11 mins ago
0 0 1 minute read
Photo of CodeList

CodeList

Related Articles

Africa Zavala raises the temperature by wearing flirty lingerie

4 days ago

Demi Rose models as a sexy goddess from Acropolis, Greece

2 weeks ago

While Adamari finds a gallant, Toni and Evelyn would be having serious difficulties

2 weeks ago

Not even Tigre Azcárraga could with Pati Chapoy, she would be the most powerful woman on television

2 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© Copyright 2022 Code List, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button