He preferred Lucero, but Angélica Rivera got involved and was the winner of her love

Lucero and Angelica Rivera

October 07, 2022 7:38 p.m.

It is a well-known rumor that Lucero was former president Enrique Peña Nieto’s first choice to become the nation’s first lady, and it has always been suspected that his marriage to Angélica Rivera was a cut-off to obtain the presidency and hide his supposed preferences.

According to Sanjuana Martínez, a well-known journalist, in her opinion column Sinembargo.mx; Peña Nieto had chosen Lucero to lead his political campaigns, and indeed it was, we saw the singer in the candidate’s commercials.

More celebrity news:

KARMA CAME TO HIM HE GOES FROM BEING THE STAR OF TELEVISA ANNOUNCER TO BEG FOR A JOB

GOODBYE IRINA BAEVA. GABRIEL SOTO IS EXCITED ABOUT HIS NEW LOVE

According to Martínez, the singer Lucero: “she did not want to get into everything” so Angélica Rivera was chosen. And the reason why Lucero would not have agreed to play the role of first lady would have been the singer Mijares.

Lucero and Mijares were the couple most loved by viewers

And it is that the singers even televised their marriage bond so that fans can participate in their love. And for years it was rumored that it was all a strategy to gain more fans, something that was denied by the singers and time.