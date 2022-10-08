He left Victoria Ruffo on the street, took away his love and continues to pay for his cruelty

Victoria Ruffo

Victoria Ruffo is one of the most popular telenovela actresses in the entire history of Mexico and even those who have not seen her show surely know her. She has stood out for being a first-class dramatic actress, especially since she has suffered unspeakably in her novels.

Obviously, in her real life she has also suffered from tragedies and scandals, but the soap operas have put her acting ability to the test and she has shown her most suffering side without a doubt.

However, there was a time when she suffered too much because there was a woman who left her on the street and then did the worst for her and her daughter.

And karma would not have forgiven her

Romo and Ruffo in ‘Triumph of Love’

This is the actress Daniela Romo, an iconic artist who played the villain in the telenovela ‘Triunfo del amor’, being one of the cruelest antagonists that Ruffo has faced since, being her mother-in-law, she left her on the street, separated her from her daughter and then did everything possible so that they did not meet.

All this could have affected his karma since in 2011, a delicate illness was detected:

“Having cancer was a watershed for me, I was born again and I valued things in a different way. Since cancer, what I have tried to do with my work and my actions is to honor life.”

Now she has overcome the disease but trying to resume her singing career, a concert has just been canceled for reasons external to her.