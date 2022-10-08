He gave his version of the “reality” of living in the United States and concluded: “It’s not easy at all.”

Lucy Cruz was born in Ecuador, but the paths she took led her to reside in the North American country. She moved in a few months ago and recently admitted that not everything is what it seems. In many Latinos, the belief prevails that living in the United States is “like a dream come true” and, although there are people for whom this premise is fulfilled, for others it becomes an odyssey to be so far from their nation.

“I left a part of me at home”, was the phrase with which the Ecuadorian opened her testimony on her TikTok profile (@lucyacruz_). she revealed what he actually felt being in another country, something very different from what many imaginebecause he stressed that life there is very lonely. Despite having the availability of dozens of tourist destinations and perhaps the money to travel to them, there are no people with whom to share.

Lucy said that it is always a suffering to be away from loved ones: “I felt alone here and many times I still feel… even if I am surrounded by people, I feel alone”, He explained in his testimony, being honest in front of his followers. In this way, he made it clear that the reality of the so-called “American dream” is much more complex.

An Ecuadorian revealed “the reality” of living in the United States

His life in New York is incredible and what he longed for for a long time, as he stressed, but that does not take away the desire to return home and hug his mother again. For this reason, he expressed the deep appreciation he feels towards the people who followed in his footsteps: “I admire all those who are here in the United States or in any other country, outside their home, outside their comfort zone because it’s not easy”, he declared.

And it is that, according to her story, she suffers all the time to remember the moments she lived in Ecuador: “I am happy and content in the United States, but I am always missing my family. There’s a part of me that wants to cry all the timeThey can’t imagine.”

Lucy also pointed out that although the situation is complicated, she still has to do everything possible to move forward and beat that feeling. “You have to spice up life and be positive. See the good and bad side of things”, she pronounced with a more positive countenance.

The Ecuadorian lives in Manhattan, but always has her native Ecuador in mind Frank Franklin II – AP

At the end of his message, he wanted it to be clear that migration should not be idealized. Especially because, no matter what country you move to, there will always be difficulties. However, she added that not everything is negative and that she finds many situations that make her happy, especially since she finally managed to fulfill her dream of living in her own apartment facing the sea and being in the city, something that she always wanted.

This is not the only detail that he has shared for his more than 62,000 followers about life in that country, because he has made almost a diary of his best adventures through his account, with tours in some of the most popular stores or challenges that your virtual community shares you.

