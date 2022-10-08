He found out that Jiménez is not 100, Vela and what he would ask to return to Tri

He found out that Jiménez could not, which Vela asks to return

October 07, 2022 09:52 a.m.

the mexican striker Raul Jimenez recognized what was perhaps an open secret. It is that the national offensive, at the service of the Wolverhampton Wanderers Football Club of the English Premier League, it was clear in an interview for Star Plus, that his physical condition is not the best and that he has some problems.

Among these messes, there is also the issue of his skull problem, an injury caused by the Brazilian National Team player David Luiz, who gave him a blow to the head that left him unconscious and without reaction, after a match in the Premier League, where Arsenal received the Wolves box, at the Etihad Stadium.

The World Cup is coming and we have the best TV prices for you from 2,499 pesos. Buy here

More Mexican soccer news:

The first player to say yes to his return to El Tri, after learning that Almada would be the DT

They say that he is in serious health and Marín appears surprisingly

In the interview, the Mexican player Jiménez did not hesitate to point out that this head injury makes him still wear a protector and this annoys him when playing and having the possibility of facing an attack action with his club. After that, he explained that yes, it is a complicated year, full of injuries and that he is not sure if he will be enough to reach the Mexican team.

What does Carlos Vela ask to return for El Tri?

The Mexican player would ask that the federations stop using the players as objects to sell, a situation that has already generated a nuisance and even a fight inside the locker room at the 2018 World Cup in Russia, where the dressing room was divided and Vela was one of the who exposed his annoyance at the use of the image of athletes for commercial purposes, without receiving a fair stipend, according to the report of the journalist from the American network ESPN, Alvaro Morales. This would be what Vela asks for in order to think about returning to the Mexican national team, which urgently needs goals to save the furniture in Qatar.