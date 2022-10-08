He ended up in blows with one of the Tri, in the middle of the field, now he sells tacos

He went to blows with the Tri, now he sells tacos

October 07, 2022 8:00 p.m.

There are many shows that have been generated since the Mexico National Team. From women in the concentration to fights in the Tri internal, they mark the tendency of this team that does not find a north to have a real operation and that can profess good football.

But this scandal spread worldwide, due to the brawl that took place on the field of play, which ended in a pitched battle between the Mexican team and the club. Atletico Madrid, who was invited to a friendly match that took place at the Azteca stadium, where this meeting took place.

Luis Garcia Postigo was one of the protagonists of this match, both on the field of play and in the extra-sports part, since Dr. himself also had to hit the Mexican team, who went to provoke the Atlético de Madrid players and who responded with insults, blows and anger with the Mexican team. A news, which according to El Universal Deportes, went around the world due to the magnitude of the pitched battle that took place.

Why does Luis García Postigo sell tacos now?

The Mexican player, in addition to being an analyst at Azteca Deportes, confessed in an interview for the Farsantes channel with Gloria, that he has a restaurant where he sells tacos. Dr. thus confessed this new facet, away from the playing field where he was one of the soccer players who promised in El Tri, but he never made a difference.