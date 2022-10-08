Gurriel Jr. CROSSES his FINGERS, THE CONFESSION of Pujols, QUICKLY first of the WILD CARD – SwingComplete

By Juan Paez

FasterThanImmediately.com: The first game of the Wild Card Series between the Rays and the Guardians lasted just 2:17 hours this Friday, which is the same as saying 137 minutes. Such duration is the shortest in the century (2000) for a postseason game and the shortest since 1999. On October 6 of that year, in the second game of the National League Division Series, the Braves beat the Astros in only 133 minutes (2:13 hours).

SiNoSePodNoSePod.com: The Blue Jays waited until the last minute to see if they would activate from the disabled list Lourdes Gurriel Jr. However, it was not possible and he was left off the roster for the Wild Card Series against the Mariners. Toronto interim manager John Schneider said Yunito would “most likely” be available to return if his team beats Seattle and advances to the Division Series against the Astros. It will dawn and we will see!

The Red Sox have a lot of work to do this offseason and want to start by locking down star shortstop Xander Bogaerts on contract. Chief Executive Officer Chaim Bloom said the process to extend his current contract will begin immediately, in order to secure the shortstop before he exercises the buyout clause in his contract at the end of the World Series. We’ll see, said a blind man.

“Many times, I swear to you,” Albert Pujols responded when asked by MLB.com if at any point in 2022 he regretted playing this year. “I asked myself that many times. But I knew that sooner or later everything was going to change for me. I couldn’t go on like this all year.” And how to blame him?! Pujols finished June with a .198/.294/.336 slash line in 40 games, but since July he has been hitting like his best times (.314/.377/.681 in 69 games). “This is my last year and I want to leave with the best. And the best thing is to win a championship”, said the Dominican.

—

Ephemeris:

He died on a day like today:

2017: Fernando Hernandez

They were born on a day like today:

1920: Heberto Blanco

1943: Joseph Cardinal

1996: Yusniel Diaz

It happened on a day like today:

2021: Randy Arozarena becomes the first player in postseason history to steal home plate and hit a home run in the same game. Randy did it in the first game of the Division Series between the Rays and the Red Sox, in a 5-0 victory.

—

The trivia:

Yordan Álvarez and Yulieski Gurriel share the record for most hits by a Cuban in a postseason game, with four. Gurriel did it on October 8, 2017 against the Red Sox, while Yordan shot his four on October 22 of last year, interestingly also against Boston.

—

We close with the phrase of the day:

“The way a team plays determines its success. You can have the biggest group of individual stars in the world, but if they don’t play as a team, the club won’t be worth a dime.”

Babe Ruth.

NOTE: If you want to leave a comment, question related to the Major Leagues, doubt or provide any information, you are free to do so. Leave it in the comments and I’ll be happy to reply in the next day’s newsletter!

See you tomorrow and thanks for reading!