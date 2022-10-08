Guillermo Ochoa and Club América finally reach a renewal agreement

Everything seems to indicate that William Ochoa will remain in the cream-blue institution. And it is that last Thursday his representative met with the leadership of the America clubheaded by Hector Gonzalez Inarritu Y Santiago Bathsoperational and sports president, respectively, to seek an agreement so that the goalkeeper remains in the Nest.

With information from Rubén Rodríguez, a Fox Sports journalist, at Memo Ochoa he would have been offered another year and a half of contract, which was well seen, so both parties are outlining details to sign the new documents, after the current link of the historic goalkeeper with the group of Eagles ends next December.

The 37-year-old goalkeeper wants to remain active because his intention is to arrive in the best conditions at 2026 World Cupwhich will be organized by Mexico, USA Y Canadabut it will not depend on him, but on the new helmsman of the Mexican teamsince it is known that Gerardo Martino will step aside after finishing Qatar 2022.

Agustin Cuevas/Getty Images

What other options did Guillermo Ochoa have?

It is worth mentioning that if an agreement had not been reached with the directors of the Águilas del América team, Guillermo Ochoa had as a second option to return to the Old Continent, taking advantage of the fact that he has a community passport, however, he also had offers of entities of the Major League Soccer (MLS).