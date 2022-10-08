Sports

great reception has had the symbolic ballot that put Deportivo Cali up for ‘sale’

The symbolic ballot that Deportivo Cali put up for ‘sale’, to alleviate a little the economic losses it will have on Sunday for playing behind closed doors against America, has been very well received among partners and fans of the sugar box.

The followers of the Verdiblanco team have seen that this is the great opportunity to shake hands with the team, which is going through a severe economic crisis.

Deportivo Cali will face America on Sunday for date 16 of the League, but the game will be played without fans due to the sanction that weighs on the stadium of the sugar box.

Many fans, through social networks, have confirmed the purchase of the symbolic ticket, which has various prices and it is up to the purchaser to choose the amount to support Deportivo Cali.

In this match, Jorge Luis Pinto will make his debut as coach of the Verdiblanco team.

