Goodbye Irina Baeva. Gabriel Soto is excited about his new love

Irina Baeva and Gabriel Soto

October 07, 2022 4:39 p.m.

There are many rumors of separation that the couple made up of Irina Baeva and Gabriel Soto have had to face, who have had to step aside about their wedding because Irina’s parents and relatives could not travel due to the armed conflict with Ukraine.

They have also had to deny alleged rumors of infidelity since the actress was accused of being unfaithful to the actor with a well-known American artist. And on Soto’s side there were also strong rumors, with actress Martha Julia, which was also denied.

Register here: https://bit.ly/3ChvWYT and participate for an Air Fryer Ninja

More celebrity news:

WHILE THE CAUSES OF CHISTORITA’S DEATH ARE REVEALED, THE CINEMA DRESSES IN MOURNING FOR ANOTHER ACTRESS

ERIKA BUENFIL DID NOT VISIT ANDRÉS GARCÍA BECAUSE OF LUIS MIGUEL

What was confirmed is that he will say goodbye to his fiancée, since she is going to Qatar to work and they will be apart for several months: “Look, the only thing I can tell you is that they have speculated on many things. The issue is that I am recording every day from Monday to Saturday and Irina has had trips; she went to New York, to Russia to see her family, now she is going to Qatar. Everyone has been involved in his professional activities and that is why they have given many versions and speculations, ”said the actor.

Gabriel Soto posted his new love on Instagram

And it is that the actor put a photo of the poster of the new production in which he is working, together with the gorgeous Susana Gónzalez. “With great emotion I share with you the poster of this project that I am LOVING and that I am sure you too. We are only 1 month away from the big premiere” commented the actor who embarks on a new adventure of love and paths.