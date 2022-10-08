Gonzalo Higuaín says goodbye to football with an emotional letter and remembers Real Madrid

Gonzalo Higuain will retire as a professional footballer at the end of this season mls. The striker of Inter-Miami He is going through an exceptional moment in the face of the framework and will seek to finish his work with the long-awaited league championship. Once they have obtained their ticket to the playoffs, David Beckham’s team will fight on equal terms and the illusion for the MLS Cup is intact.

In the twilight of her career, Pipita Higuaín is preparing to hang up her boots, but not before writing an emotional letter thanking all the clubs where she played for giving her the opportunity to play professionally. Higuaín recalled his hard times in the eighth division and almost being left out because he was “skinny and not so tall”. He also dedicated a special ticket to Real Madrid, a club he referred to as “the best team in history.”

“Soon after, Real Madrid came to ask about me, the rumors began to be more and more real. There was a very particular situation where my dad came to my room while I was sleeping and told me: ‘Gonzalo, Gonzalo, Real Madrid is going to buy you’. Sleeping I said to him: ‘Ah, ok… later you tell me’, as if to say ‘I’m not up for these jokes’. But the news was real, that’s how it was, Real Madrid bought me when I was only 19 years old (…) I played for almost seven years, I was able to play for the best team in history being so young”Pipita wrote.

He thanked Inter Miami for fulfilling his mother’s dream

“Now I have to thank Inter Miami a lot for believing in me, for hiring me, because I found a country, a city and special people inside. I also had very nice moments because thanks to this club we fulfilled the dream of the family and my mother, which was to retire with my brother Federico. We started together and ended together, the dream of any brother. Thanks again, Inter Miami. It was really wonderful to be able to play with Fede”specified the Argentine World Cup player.

Gonzalo Higuaín and Inter Miami already have their ticket to the postseason, but there is still one more game in the regular phase before the start of the playoffs. The road to the title will not be easy at all, they will compete against the best and there will be no margin for error, but Higuaín declares himself ready to continue leading the team that gave him back his love for football with all his experience.