Geraldine Bazán would have gotten revenge against Gabriel Soto but karma went after her

Geraldine Bazan and Gabriel Soto

October 07, 2022 9:08 p.m.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED IN:

One of the most famous and controversial couples right now in Mexican entertainment is undoubtedly that of Gabriel Soto and Irina Baeva. Two celebrities who undoubtedly attract attention for their talents and also for their multiple attractions that melt more than one of their fans.

A relationship that seemed made in heaven but that the rumors of infidelity on both sides could put an end to it, since various media have reported that the two could have broken their marriage commitment. It would not be the first time for Soto, since that would have been the reason why he ended up with the mother of his children, Geraldine Bazán.

Register here: https://bit.ly/3ChvWYT and participate for an Air Fryer Ninja

More news from them:

FINALLY, TELEVISA PRODUCER CONFIRMS THE CRUEL FATE OF GABRIEL SOTO AND IRINA BAEVA

THE EX-MOTHER-IN-LAW OF GABRIEL SOTO DOES NOT SHUT UP AND REVEALS WHY THE WEDDING WITH IRINA WAS SHAKING

Now, the actress of “Corona de Lágrimas 2” apparently missed a like in a publication that talked about the problems between Soto and Baeva.

But karma would have turned it around

“Ah yes, I haven’t seen it (that interview). I have no idea (what that wavy thing is). Good… I don’t have the slightest idea about the interview you’re talking about, because I didn’t see it but I love Adela , I love her and I send her lots of kisses,” declared Alejandro Nones, Bazán’s partner and the heartthrob that many thought was her next love, especially because of her public appearances, but apparently it would not be so.