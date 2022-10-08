funding for antibiotics bacterial resistance

Meritxell Salvadó Soro, from the Internal Medicine Service of the Mollet Hospital; and Pedro Llinares Mondéjar, from the Infectious Diseases Service of the University Hospital of A Coruña.

The treatment of infections antibiotic resistant bacteria is one of the essential themes of all the editions of the Infectious Diseases Conference organized by the Spanish Society of Internal Medicine, which is taking place this Friday. In this twelfth appointment, Meritxell Salvadó Soro, from the Internal Medicine Service of the Mollet Hospital (Barcelona), and Pedro Llinares Mondéjar, from the Infectious Diseases Service of the University Hospital of A Coruña, have been in charge of presenting the latest existing drugs to deal with bacteria and ask for a higher funding to improve its availability.

“If you look at the data for the last five years, resistance has not increased to methicillin, penicillin and vancomycin; but yes the number of affected patientssince there is an increasing population infected and older people”, Llinares stated during his presentation ‘News in antibiotic treatment for resistant gram-positive cocci’.

Specifically, he pointed out the drug tedizolid as an alternative to the most commonly used classical antibiotics against S. Aereus (vancomycin, teicoplanin, clindamycin, co-trimoxazole, etc). It is a single-dose medication with “higher security, fewer interactions and shorter treatment time”. “In cases where linezolid is the drug of choice (such as renal failure, anemia or thrombocytopenia), tedizolid can be used,” he said.

Llinares: “Most of these antibiotics are expensive and are not financed by the National Health System (SNS)”

On the other hand, it has also opted for the use of dalbavancin and oritavancin instead of linezolid, since they are “32 times more active against enterococcus”. Among its advantages, he has cited that they have a very long half-life and that in chronic infections “they provide good security in terms of its effectiveness

Along the same lines, he named ceftaroline and ceftobiproleboth antibiotics against gram-positives, because they have synergy studies against S. aureus, E.faecalis Y E. Faecium. “Its adverse effects are lower and its greater than 71 percent success. They are a solution for severe pneumonia”, pointed out Llinares, while lamenting that many of the drugs she has spoken about are “expensive” and they are not fully covered by the National Health System (SNS).

Antibiotic resistance, a “natural phenomenon”

For his part, Salvadó has indicated that antibiotic resistance is a “natural phenomenon” that has existed for decades. However, until 2001, the World Health Organization (WHO) did not echo the resistance increase at a global level and it was not until 2012 when the definitions of what is considered resistance were established, multi-resistance, extreme resistance and panresistance.

“Over the last few years we have made a rational use of antibioticscreated policies to restrict them, especially in livestock farming, and developed new drugs of this type”, pointed out the professional from the Mollet Hospital Internal Medicine Service at the beginning of her presentation ‘News in antibiotic treatment for resistant gram-negative bacilli’.

However, despite these efforts, there is still work to be done. According to the attributable mortality to this cause, it is estimated that they could die 10 million people in 2050 due to antibiotic resistance.

Salvadó: “The new antibiotics produce fewer adverse effects, but require targeted treatment”

In addition, there are certain risk factor’s that increase the chances that a patient will be multiresistant such as age, comorbiditiesthe use of corticosteroids or hospital admissions, among others.

For all these reasons, he wanted to list the following new antibiotics against resistant gram-negative bacilli: ceftolozane-tazobactam, ceftazidime-avibactam, murepavadin (new mechanism of action) or imipenem-relebactam, among others. “produce fewer side effects than the classic drugs that we used to treat these infections, but we must bear in mind that they require a targeted treatment“, he added.