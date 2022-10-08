Francisco Lindor led the Puerto Ricans in the Major Leagues

The difference from one year to another!

In May 2021, the Puerto Rican Francis Lindorand the now National League batting champion, Jeff McNeill, were involved in the raccoon (or rat) incident, when Lindor allegedly grabbed McNeil by the neck and pinned him against a wall in the hallway to the clubhouse because McNeil ignored the bank’s directions in the ‘ shift’.

Now, Lindor will apparently give McNeil a car for his .326 batting crown. We will have to see what Lindor will give himself, who did not have a bad year by accumulating .270 with 26 homers, 25 doubles and 107 RBIs to improve his 2021 numbers, his first year with the Mets.

In the American League the champion bats, Luis Arraez, of the Twins, also got a gift from a Puerto Rican for finishing with .316. the siore Carlos Correagave a Louis Vuitton suitcase with wheels to the Venezuelan.

Correa had a year short of 2021 by amassing .291, 22 homers, 24 doubles and 64 RBIs, which could complicate his negotiations to stay with the Twins or return to free agency.

In his first year with the Detroit Tigers, Javier Baez he got off to a slow start but eventually seemed to pick up a bit to finish with .238, 17 home runs, 27 doubles and four triples, as well as 67 RBIs. He struck out 147 times.

The Twins rookie, Joseph Miranda, gave a spectacular showing by accumulating .268 with 15 homers, 25 doubles and 66 RBIs. Also a rookie for the Kansas City Royals, MJ Melendezalso excelled in his debut because even though he batted just .217, he racked up 100 hits, including 18 home runs, 21 doubles and three triples, and drove in 62 runs.

Jose Berrios, of the Toronto Blue Jays, had a tough year with a 5.23 ERA, though he went 12-7. He struck out 149 in 172 innings. He allowed 199 hits and 100 RBIs, career highs for him.

For its part, Edwin ‘Sugar’ Diaz he drew attention for the trumpet of his entrance song and for his solid performance for the Mets, for whom he went 3-1 with a 1.31 ERA with 32 saves and 118 strikeouts in 62 innings.

Martin ‘Machete’ Maldonadoof the Astros, hit just .186 but had a career-high 15 home runs and 46 RBIs, while Yadier Molinain his final season, he batted .214 with five home runs and 24 RBIs.

He played in only 78 games.