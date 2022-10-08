Flights to Nicaragua from Cuba? here every october

The Cuban Airport and Airport Services Company (ECASA) updated on its official social networks the schedule of flights to Nicaragua from various Cuban airports in October. This is one of the most demanded routes and also does not require a visa for Cubans.

According to this information, the regional company Aruba Airlines, which has Venezuelan financing, is maintained, generating flights to Nicaragua from various terminals in the country. Aruba Airlines schedule to Nicaragua in October, below.

Aruba Airlines Nicaragua will continue to operate like this. José Martí International Airport (Havana). Monday, Wednesday and Thursday, always a flight to Managua, “Sandino” airport in Nicaragua.

While to the Ignacio Agramonte International Airport (Camagüey). Arriving Monday from Managua, Nicaragua. Leaving Tuesday for Managua and leaving Saturday for Managua. Arriving Saturday from Managua. The rest of Aruba’s connections from Cuba are to Guyana.

MORE FLIGHTS TO NICARAGUA FROM CUBA

Air Century, The Dominican company has also joined the “business” of flights to Nicaragua from Cuba, given the enormous demand and the low capacity of these connections. ECASA indicates the following, from the “Frank País” International Airport (Holguín). Sundays to Santo Domingo-Puerto Principe-Managua, Nicaragua.

So far the Venezuelan airline Conviasa, had not indicated its programming in ECASA. But from Havana, in September he kept flying to Nicaragua, Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays leaving for Managua.

Also, regarding Cuba, from Conviasa it was learned that from next October 15, the company will fly on more occasions with a new route, between Havana and Las Piedras, free zone of Paraguaná, in the Venezuelan state of Falcón.

All this to promote the so-called “shopping tourism” of Cubans in that nation. They will implement tour packages, as is happening with Isla Margarita at the moment.

Conviasa has been operating in Cuba for more than a decade, although its boom came with flights to Nicaragua after the elimination of visas by this country. Tickets with this company cost more than 3 thousand US dollars per person.