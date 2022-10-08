Faitelson explodes against Chivas players; remember Cabañas Mediotiempo

Sports

Faitelson explodes against Chivas players; remember Cabañas

Mexico City /

The echoes continue after the departure of the Chivas players to a palenque prior to facing Puebla in the Repechage. David Faitelson was one of the characters who showed the most disagreement and brought it out on social networks.

What did Faitelson say about the attack on Salvador Cabañas?

The ESPN journalist had a heated argument with Mauricio Ymay On twitter. The former Televisa reporter ‘defended’ the Atletico soccer players pointing out that they are also human beings who have the right to have fun. Faitelson brought up the situation that Salvador Cabañas experienced almost 13 years ago.

The thread of the controversy on Twitter

“Whether it’s your working hour or not, a professional soccer player, in competition, has nothing to do at 4 in the morning in a Palenque“, wrote.

If he were a footballer for you, he shouldn’t leave his house all day.. The player You are human and you have the right to have fun.. Each one knows each other and should know how much a sleepless night can affect them so soon after a game,” Mauricio Ymay answered.

Yeah, ask Salvador Cabañas if it was fun“, was the controversial message of David Faitelson.

The comments against the controversial communicator were immediate. Many described his publication as in bad taste.

Salvador Cabañas received a bullet wound on January 25, 2010when he was in a bar in Mexico City at dawn.

Source link

