Entertainment

Facing the mirror, Cazzu defies the rules of Instagram and paralyzes Nodal’s heart with this PHOTO

Photo of CodeList CodeList5 mins ago
0 0 1 minute read

The Argentine singer Cazzu The 28-year-old is still in the middle of her tour in which she meets her fans and sings the best songs from her repertoire, but if there is something that characterizes the girlfriend of Christian Nodal It is his high activity on social networks where he accumulates more than 10 million followers from all latitudes who are pending his publications.

For them Cazzu she publishes her best looks and poses since she has a very particular style and her fans seek to imitate her, but she also shares postcards from her shows and trips and her best professional moments. On more than one occasion, the singer has provoked the rules of instagram and has been on the verge of censorship.

Source link

Tags
Photo of CodeList CodeList5 mins ago
0 0 1 minute read
Photo of CodeList

CodeList

Related Articles

Share Aislinn Derbez emotional photo with Mauricio Ochmann

2 days ago

He humiliated Lucía Méndez, but he charged her for every rudeness and now life takes its toll

2 weeks ago

What many believed is confirmed, they reveal the true relationship between Sebastián Ligarde and Ernesto Laguardia

2 weeks ago

Karol G raises the temperature dressed in leather with another hot star of adult content

2 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© Copyright 2022 Code List, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button