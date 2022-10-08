Facing the mirror, Cazzu defies the rules of Instagram and paralyzes Nodal’s heart with this PHOTO

The Argentine singer Cazzu The 28-year-old is still in the middle of her tour in which she meets her fans and sings the best songs from her repertoire, but if there is something that characterizes the girlfriend of Christian Nodal It is his high activity on social networks where he accumulates more than 10 million followers from all latitudes who are pending his publications.

For them Cazzu she publishes her best looks and poses since she has a very particular style and her fans seek to imitate her, but she also shares postcards from her shows and trips and her best professional moments. On more than one occasion, the singer has provoked the rules of instagram and has been on the verge of censorship.

The truth is that now Cazzu He decided to break the limits once again and published a daring photo on his feed in which he is only covered by a black jacket and leaves the rest of his body and skin exposed. “Now yes, before they file the complaint,” wrote the girlfriend of Christian Nodal.

Cazzu. Source: instagram @cazzu

There is no doubt that Cazzu She is aware that with this pose you defy the rules of instagram but in any case she wants to give good material to her fans and paralyze the heart of her crush Nodal, who closely follows all your posts. Without going any further, the regional singer already gave him a like.

Cazzu. Source: instagram @cazzu

fans of Cazzu They reacted immediately with likes and hundreds of flattering comments to this publication in which the singer has sunglasses, intense make-up, two buns in her hair and shows off all the tattoos she has on her body. “The only thing they can denounce you for is excessive beauty,” one of her faithful followers told her.