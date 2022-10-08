Entertainment

Evelyn Beltrán gets fed up and sends a strong message to Adamari about Toni

Evelyn Beltran and Adamari Lopez
Evelyn Beltran and Adamari Lopez

Adamari López has been one of the most popular Latin stars in recent weeks, especially since she gave an interview talking about how her life had changed with the pandemic and the separation from her daughter’s father, Toni Costa.

He did not reveal the reason for the breakup, but his words left the door open to the possibility of infidelity on his part. The suspicions increased even more with his latest videos and Instagram reels, since more than one has interpreted them as indirect against Toni and his new girlfriend, Evelyn Beltrán.

WHILE ADAMARI HAS THE WORST TIME OF HER LIFE, TONI COSTA SENDS HIM STRONGLY INDIRECTLY

WHILE EVELYN AND TONI DO NOT STOP SHOWING OFF THEIR LOVE, ADAMARI WOULD STAY ON THE STREET

Adamari has denied the accusations but now, Evelyn could have finally answered him.

That I already let Toni go?

Evelyn’s Instagram Story

“When you let go, you make room for better things to come into your life,” says the phrase that Evelyn has shared in English and that could perfectly be applied to Adamari or at least that is what people who think that her Instagram would think it’s full of hints for Toni and Evelyn.

