Entertainment

Ernesto Laguardia would have suffered the worst experience of his life with the person he loves the most

Photo of CodeList CodeList11 mins ago
0 0 1 minute read

Ernest Laguardia
Ernest Laguardia

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED IN:

Ernesto Laguardia is one of the best-known actors in Mexican entertainment, thanks to his various performances that have marked more than one. From playing the hero who saves the day, the faithful companion or even the ruthless villain who has no contemplation.

For the latter, it would only be enough to remember his performance as ‘Romulo Ancira’ in ‘Corona de Lágrimas’, where his wickedness made even Victoria Ruffo suffer. She surprised more than one with that interpretation, because of how capable he was of showing that cruelty.

More news from Laguardia:

ERNESTO LAGUARDIA AND EDUARDO YÁÑEZ CANNOT BE SEEN EVEN IN PAINTING AND THE REASON COULD HAVE TO DO WITH FERNANDO COLUNGA

ERNESTO LAGUARDIA FELL MADLY IN LOVE WITH HER, AND NOW SELLS BOOKS

However, this actor ended up touching the cruelty of life when he suffered the worst experience with the person he loves the most in this world.

What his son Santiago suffered

“They tell us that he will not be able to walk or speak and thank God now he is a healthy child, he still has a cognitive problem, but it has been a very long journey,” revealed the actor in 2019, after his son was born in a way premature and with a cerebral hemorrhage:

“When he was born they told us that he would not be able to walk. Then they wanted to operate on his open heart. We took him to a hospital outside of Mexico, there they explained to us that he aspired bronchially, that is, everything he ate went to his lungs and well, Well, years and years of being with a search followed, because it was not known exactly what he had.”

Source link

Tags
Photo of CodeList CodeList11 mins ago
0 0 1 minute read
Photo of CodeList

CodeList

Related Articles

Karol G falls resoundingly during her concert in Miami, watch the video

1 week ago

Christian Nodal, the laughing stock of Mexico for what happened to his car

1 week ago

Angelique in shock, Sebastián Rulli and Irina Baeva would have an unexpected connection

6 days ago

Eva Longoria shows the exercise she does to increase her buttocks and have a flat abdomen

2 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© Copyright 2022 Code List, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button