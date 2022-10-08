Erika Buenfil snatched a role from him, he was in a coma and Televisa mourns his departure

Erika Buenfil

October 07, 2022 5:21 p.m.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED IN:

Erika Buenfil is one of the most popular telenovela actresses in the world of show business in Mexico and even those who have not seen her show surely know her. She has stood out for being a multifaceted actress and has found love more than once in the novels.

Whether as the protagonist or as the villain of the story, she has almost always had a heartthrob in her sights who eventually fell under her charms. However, she would also have snatched a role from an actress who painted from the period.

Register here: https://bit.ly/3ChvWYT and participate for an Air Fryer Ninja

More news from Buenfil:

ERIKA BUENFIL DID NOT VISIT ANDRÉS GARCÍA BECAUSE OF LUIS MIGUEL

HE HORNED ERIKA BUENFIL, HE PLAYED WITH SEVERAL OTHERS AND NOW NOBODY REMEMBER IT

That woman would later go through the worst, falling into a coma and now, Televisa would miss her too much.

This is the actress Margarita Gralia

‘Love in custody’ and ‘True Loves’

The theme of the role came about because Gralia was the protagonist of ‘Amor en custodia’, one of TV Azteca’s successful telenovelas and years later, Buenfil would play exactly the same role when Televisa launched ‘Amores Verdaderos’, both novels being inspired by the same Argentine soap opera.

Gralia from there would go through one of the worst experiences when, after a stroke, she fell into a coma. She ended up getting out of that situation but now Televisa would miss her because after she got fed up of always playing the same role with them.