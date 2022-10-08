Embassy of the United States in Cuba answers questions about immigrant visas

The United States Embassy in Havana responded to the concerns of Cubans through Facebook on October 7.

In a video shared on their official channels, they reiterated that they will process all immigrant visa categories, including family preference visas, starting in 2023.

Of course, they clarified that cases of visa transfers from Georgetown will not be accepted.

“Those programmed there will continue to be there. Those who have been contacted for appointments in Havana must review the requirements indicated for those cases in the notification they sent them,” they explain.

They remember that everything is done automatically and that it is not necessary to contact them to find out the status of a visa. “When your case is on the processing date and ready for an interview, the National Visa Center will schedule your visa at the corresponding embassy.”

To questions about the delay in the processing of some visa categories, they answered:

“F1, F2B, F3 and F4 visa categories are processed based on their priority date. You can find out the processing dates by consulting the visa bulletin that is issued monthly.

Regarding some specific cases, they pointed out that “the NVC is in charge of assigning the appointments. If the case is at the NVC and you have questions or need assistance with the processing, you can contact the NVC using the Ask NVC online form.”

A Cuban considered as “very slow the start with the immediate categories IR1/CR1 and IR2/CR2”.

“If that category was up to date, why have they allowed it to be delayed again?” he added.

“Waiting times for Cuban applicants have been extended in recent years due to the closure of consular services and the pandemic. We are focused on reducing waiting times”, they limited themselves to answering.

Finally, they reported that the US Embassy in Cuba is currently offering only limited emergency nonimmigrant visa services.

Therefore, residents of Cuba who wish to apply for another type of nonimmigrant visa may do so at another US embassy or consulate of their choice.