Edwin Cardona vented on social networks about criticism in Racing | Colombians Abroad

Edwin Cardona’s moment in the Professional League playing with Racing has not been the best and date after date the Colombian midfielder has received criticism for his poor performance, added to the lack of attitude in some training sessions where he has been seen participating.

However, after recent fights with the fans every time he steps on a field with Racing, they are already marrying Cardona, who has used his social networks to comment on the mistreatment he has received from some fans of the Avellaneda club.

For this reason, on his personal Instagram social network, Edwin Cardona made his bad mood clear after the constant criticism and with an image he said more than a thousand words about everything he is feeling at the moment playing for the Academy.

In one story, the Colombian flyer published an image that said with a title, “the people in your life”. Below that were five doors separated by “those who criticize”, “gossips”, “those who believe in you”, “those who motivate you” and “those who help you”being more numbered those who criticize those who help within the illustration.

While he is going through his bad time with Racing and his dilemmas within Racing, the Colombian continues training to be able to play in the final stretch of Argentine football after almost a month without being taken into account by the Avellenada club.

In the current season, Edwin Cardona has only played for the last time in the 1-0 defeat against last September 9 against Estudiantes. From then on, he has not touched the grass again and accumulates five consecutive games without playing with Racing, so his departure from the club is almost sentenced to the end of the Professional League.