Eduin Caz reveals how he felt after consuming drugs at Canelo Álvarez’s party in Las Vegas

Eduin Cazthe Grupo Firme vocalist revealed that he used drugs during the celebration that took place in a club at Resorts World Las Vegas after the Canelo Alvarez He will beat Gennady Golovkin.

It was during a talk with the urban genre singer, Nicky Jam, where the interpreter of “Ya supérame” spilled the beans and told how the sensation was.

Let’s remember that a few weeks ago, the boxer was crowned by unanimous decision and after that, the Night Club nightclub was filled with various celebrities to celebrate the victory.

Given this, Eduin said: “We arrived very early and we started playing cards, blackjack, we were playing, and other friends who like to smoke went, I don’t smoke. I swear to you that I don’t use drugs, it’s not my thing and I’m not given to it; drunkenness welcome, but drugs are not my thing and a friend tells me: ‘Not everyone’, he brought some gummies and gave me a gummie”.

Although he agreed to try the food, he assured that he is not addicted to narcotics and does not smoke either, since he recognized that his only vice is alcohol.

Eduin also expressed that the effects of the drug made him feel that there were many people in the place:

“About half an hour later, I could see a hundred people waiting for me to take a photo and in my mind I said: Are they going to hit me or what? I got up and started running between the little machines, I was in another world, I felt like I was in “The Walking Dead”. I wouldn’t do it again,” he said with a laugh.

Although this time it was only a “tested”, the singer had previously been related to the consumption of narcotics, it was even speculated that he had an overdose because of this, however, he came out to deny the versions.