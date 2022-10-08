Draymond Green to ‘walk away’ from Golden State Warriors after Jordan Poole assault

SAN FRANCISCO — Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green publicly apologized Saturday and announced he will be stepping away from the team for a few days after an altercation between him and teammate Jordan Poole.

“No. 1, I was wrong for my actions,” Green said. She added that she has apologized to Poole and Poole’s family.

“There’s a huge embarrassment that comes with (this),” Green said. “Not just for me, since I did the deed… but for the shame that Jordan has to deal with and this team has to deal with, this organization has to deal with. But also Jordan’s family. . Her family saw that video. Her mother, her father saw that video. If my mother saw that video, I know how my mother would feel.”

Green initially apologized to Poole and the team Thursday before practice, then immediately left the facility and went home. General manager Bob Myers said he didn’t expect Green to miss any games, and coach Steve Kerr added that Green would be back with the team for practice on Saturday. But a leaked video of the incident between Green and Poole prompted Green to take a different course of action.

Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images

The Warriors plan to take “every legal action possible” to find the source of the leak, sources told ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and Ramona Shelburne. Golden State has also consulted with the league on steps to identify how the video came out.

Myers explained that the altercation stemmed from the normal practice of trash talking that escalated and had nothing to do with impending contract negotiations for either Green or Poole.

Poole is eligible for a rookie extension and his representation is in negotiations with the Warriors. Both sides are using the October 17 deadline as a driving force to reach a new agreement.

Green has a player option waiting at the end of this season. If it doesn’t happen, Green will become a restricted free agent in 2024. Green has stated publicly that he doesn’t think he and the Warriors will reach a deal this year.