Dominican arrested in Venezuela for drug trafficking

Two members of a network International drug trafficker were arrested in Caracas, Venezuela, by agents of the Scientific, Penal and Criminal Investigations Corps (Cicpc), the director of this police force, Douglas Rico, reported this Friday.

The official indicated, through his Instagram account, that those apprehended –a Dominican and a subject whose nationality was not specified – “were part of an international network” that intended to transport the drugcoming from the Colombian city of Cúcuta, to Spain and in an “intraorganic” way.

One of the detainees had “10 drug packages inside his stomach,” for which he was transferred to a hospital in Caracas to “apply the corresponding expulsion methods and safeguard his life,” said Rico, who did not specify whether the other person He had drugs inside his body.

During the operation, which took place in a popular sector of the capital, 71 more packages were seized – whose type of drug was also not detailed – and “a revolver-type firearm,” he said.

“We continue to respond in real time to minimize all types of crime in our most vulnerable sectors, and this is thanks to the fact that citizens report any situation that disturbs or puts their communities at risk,” added the Cicpc director.

From the beginning of the year until last September 29, the authorities seized 41 tons of drugs, including cocaine and marijuana, reported then the operational strategic commander of the Bolivarian National Armed Forces (FANB), Domingo Hernández Lárez.