Diego Valeri, the Argentine soccer player who brought greatness to the MLS

Diego Valeri established himself as the top star of the Portland Timbers. (Photo: Diego Diaz/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Argentine soccer players —commonly— have a pre-established destiny, European football and consecration in it. There are plenty of examples to demonstrate this “rule”, but Diego Valery is the exception, he broke the canons and established himself as a legend of Portland Timbers on the Major League Soccer (MLS).

The United States league can be criticized and even singled out for its “poor sporting level”, but even to stand out there you need more than just soccer quality. Valeri arrived and grew up with the Timbers, so much so that today he is remembered as the greatest reference in the franchise and as one of the 25 most influential players in MLS.

With the Timbers the Palusa won the 2020 ‘MLS is Back’ tournament, took the MLS Cup in 2015, was chosen as the Most Valuable Player of the league in 2017, and led the team 3 times to the Western Conference championship (2015, 2018, 2021). In addition, he was selected to the team of the season 3 times (2013, 2014, 2017) and he was selected 4 times for the MLS All-Star Game (2013, 2014, 2017, 2018).

Another of the factors that make up the Argentine’s greatness is his role off the pitch. In addition to being an ambassador of Hispanic pride, on multiple occasions he has given his position regarding issues of social interest such as homosexuality in soccer, politics, social awareness, sports psychology and more.

It is evident that he did not follow in the footsteps of other of his compatriots. He tried in Europe but was not consolidated. He ventured into Portland when the team was just getting started in MLS, and brought his greatness to the Oregon native team and the entire league. All this without being a “crack” on the verge of retirement, he did it being a modest and talented Hispanic soccer player with the desire to transcend.

“I don’t think there has been a more impactful Designated Player signing in MLS history than Diego Valeri.. In Portland, he has meant everything to us on the field and in the community.” Merritt Paulson, owner and CEO of the Portland Timbers, said in a statement.

His importance was such that fans cataloged him as “The King”. (Photo: Diego Diaz/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Argentine showed that you can be important in any location. He carried the number 8 on his back, but his game was in the purest style of a modern 10. He opened the door to a forgotten position, dominated the catcher role, won over the North American fans with his brilliant performances and showed that the Argentines can also be important in a place other than the old continent. During his stay with the lumberjacks he accumulated a total of 309 games, 104 goals scored and 103 assists.

The midfielder was born in Valentín Alsina, Argentina in 1986. He took off like many others, in the local team being the young promise in a distant 2003. Lanús was his home and where he showed his first steps as a professionalwas crowned league champion in 2007 and then sought what “fate dictates”: to shine in Europe.

I try. After an outstanding step in Lanús he signed with the porto on loan, he was there in 2009-2010, did not consolidate and returned. In search of a new opportunity in Europe, he knocked on the doors of the Almeria in 2011, a club in which he could not show his full potential either. Finally, in 2013 came to Oregon without a mission, but ended up fulfilling them alleven gained the respect of those who might look down on him.

At the age of 26, at the height of his career, Valeri did not hesitate to choose MLS as his next destination. An assault on him and his family in Lanús they made him reflect to make such an abrupt change; when he made the decision he was questioned, but his achievements showed that it was the right thing to do for his career.

Perhaps, Portland was the ideal destination for the fuzz thanks to the connection between fans and the team, just as it happens in his native Argentina, a country —if not the most— that lives soccer as a true passion.

“It is difficult to compare (swollen) because each society has its characteristics and its way of seeing life. Anyway, in Portland particularly the passion is very high. It is called the city of football. The passion for the game and the identity with the club are experienced in a way that is quite similar to what it is in Argentina, which is practically a cultural fact the affiliation with the club. It is a different society because there is love for many other sports, but there is a very deep roots between the club, the passion and the community”, he assured in an interview with the media Ole.

Even far away, Valeri never lost connections with Argentina. (Photo: Diego Diaz/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The fans were key in his permanence in Portland, the reception and warmth conquered him. However, the desire to return to his land always existedit did not matter that his wife and daughter had forged a life in the United States, nor did it matter the comfort that being a legend implies, his retirement had to be with the team of his loves, and they granted it to him.

“I wanted to come and play in Lanús and they accompanied me. our roots are here. We wanted ‘Coni’ (her daughter) to live in her country, to know it from the inside, and she is in love, “he said. the fuzz in interview with The nation when questioned about why he had decided to return.

In January of this year, Portland let him go, but not out of disinterest, it released him to return something of what he did for the institution: a dream retirement. He returned to Garnet and after months decided to put an end to his professional career in June.

Neither the long life in the United States nor the comfort of being a star made him forget the bases with which he grew up, those with which more than one member of the Hispanic community identifies.

“Lanus taught me to be me. The heart of the neighborhood where I was born and he lent me his streets like paddocks, the gates of his factories like arches and his infinite baby clubs to get to know football in its essence”, Diego Valeri wrote in his farewell message.

He has hung up his boots but in Oregon he has a safe place, in the franchise they know that his legacy did not end because now retired he can be an ambassador for the Timbers. Diego Valeri has stated that in the future he would like to be linked to young players who need more encouragement and help. In addition, he has been attracted to study political economybut always accommodating to the good and interests of his family, because the adventure he had as a star of the MLS is over.

