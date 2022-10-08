Daddy Yankee and Don Omar’s feud began with a newspaper publication

For the past decade or so, the public has witnessed that the relationship between Daddy Yankee and Don Omar it does not work in any way and although there are many aerial versions, none of the urban ones had referred exactly to the subject, until last Tuesday.

On the YouTube channel of “El Chombo”, the Puerto Rican singer known in the artistic world as Don Omar, spoke openly about why he left the one who was previously his friend.

It was in 2016 when Don Omar and Daddy Yankee started a strong enmity, just after sharing the stage on his The Kingdom tour. At the time, the interpreter of Gasoline He commented that he had decided to distance himself from his colleague because it had looked bad on him, leaving the tour, causing great discontent among the public.

However, in an interview the interpreter of “Yesterday I saw” denied that their friendship ended due to what happened during those concerts, because, according to what he said, he realized that Daddy Yankee was not playing fair with him.

According to Omar, the conflicts began at the concerts, but it was noticed on the front page of a newspaper.

The urban one found in a native newspaper of Puerto Rico, which on the front page, could be read: “Daddy Yankee knocks out Don Omar”and he knew that there was someone behind the publication of that headline, which could not be other than the Big Boss.

“The front pages of the newspapers are bought. In an equation where there are two people, if I didn’t buy the cover, who did? The second day of the show in Puerto Rico I arrived with the newspaper in my hand and put it on the table and they told me that it would not happen again, and I told them that of course it would not happen, because ‘I am the first I’m not going to come anymore’”, Don Omar expressed during the interview.

Despite this, William Omar Ladrón, first name of the exponent, continued in the second concert of that tour, but problems continued to arise.

After another show they discovered that they had disconnected the consoles, according to Don Omar as if to “sabotage the event”.

As a result, there was a delay of about 30 minutes, during which time they tried to connect all the cables. Due to this, the singer decided to leave the place angry, because that was a treatment that he did not want to receive. After this incident occurred, they never worked together again.