Cristiano Ronaldo lives “the twilight of an idol”, there are no offers to leave Manchester United in winter

A little more than a month after the start of the World Cup, the Man Utd has not received any offer for one of its main assets, the Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldowho still intends to leave the team in the winter market.

According to reports from ESPN and the British newspaper dailymail, the “Red Devils” They hope that “El Bicho” will press again to be allowed to leave the team if he continues to feel uncomfortable in the Dutch squad, Erik ten Hagespecially since at the moment there is no team willing to pay their termination clause.

While the Portuguese is urgent to leave the team to be able to participate in the Champions League, a tournament where the British team is excluded due to their regular performance tournament the previous year, which sent them to the Europa League.

The competition rules of the Champions will allow Christian play the final phase of the tournament from January even after having played three games of Europe League with the Red Devils. In the same season.

In the summer, “El Comandante” only received one firm offer from Saudi Arabia, but it was rejected by the player and by the club. Although it was also speculated that in the summer elite world soccer teams such as Chelsea, Napoli and Bayern Munich, but there was never a formal offer.

The decline in the career of Cristiano Ronaldo?

Also, so far in this tournament, Christian He has had a tournament with a noticeable drop in performance and by January he will be 37 years old, so it seems that, although he is still one of the great figures of world football, time has caught up with him and the big clubs in the world would no longer be willing to pay as before for their services.

Until now, Cristiano Ronaldo has had a difficult start to the season, scoring a goal in the Europe League against the Sheriff. While in the premier league, has participated in six games and has not scored goals or given assists. His average minutes per game is just 35 and Marcus Rashford He has snatched his ownership in the center forward.

This has caused him to start eating white beans and, according to Have a Hagthe Portuguese is annoyed by the lack of minutes.

While the board would have told the coach that there will be no reinforcements until the summer, so his decision would be to retain the Portuguese until then, when he can leave the club as a free player, since his contract ends in June 2023.