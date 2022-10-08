Cristiano Ronaldo, guilty of the separation of Tom Brady? Halftime

Tom Brady He is going through one of the most complex moments of his life, since he is in a process of separation from his wife, the Brazilian model and businesswoman Gisele Bundchenwhat brought back a curious theory that turned social networksin which Cristiano Ronaldo was involved, who would have influenced this to happen.

It is only a matter of analyzing the dates to realize the reason for this curious version, since a meeting between Brady and the Manchester United striker had to take place so that various events could be linked.

In February of this year, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers player had announced his retirement after 22 seasons in the NFL, but only a couple of weeks later he overturned his decision, announcing that he would continue for some more time in the grilled, in a decision that he had analyzed with his family … according to a comment he wrote on networks.

“These last two months I have realized that my place is still on the pitch and not in the stands. That time will come. But it is not now. I love my teammates and I love my family who supports me. They make it all possible. I will be back for my 23rd season in Tampa,” she wrote.

However, this decision was strongly criticized by Bündchen, who did not agree with his continuing as a professional, given the risks that entails the practice of this sport at 45 years of age; if that wasn’t enough, that would lead to moving away from his family again.

“This is a very violent sport, and I have my children and I would like him to be more present. I’ve definitely had those conversations with him over and over again. But ultimately, I think everyone has to make a decision that works for them. He also has to chase the joy out of it,” Bündchen told Elle in September.

And what does Cristiano Ronaldo have to do with it?

On March 12, Tom Brady witnessed Manchester United’s 3-2 victory over Tottenhamgame in which the Portuguese scored the three goals, and once the game was over he had a nice chat with the gunner in the center of the field, in which the question about his retirement came up.

According to the English press, Brady did not know what to answer and left crestfallenso that only a day later he announced that he would continue in Tampa Bay, with no intention of leaving soon.

