Cristian Zapata interests Atlético Nacional and other teams in Colombian soccer | Colombians Abroad

central defender Christian Zapata He is “very happy” for the moment he lives with San Lorenzo in Argentine soccer. His contract will expire in December of this year and although he does not have his future resolved, he did make it clear that Colombian soccer is a possibility. Atlético Nacional and others are looking for him. There are already conversations.

in chat with The VBAR of Caracol Radiothe soccer player mentioned: “I still haven’t defined it, right now I’m thinking about finishing the rest of the championship well, which are four games. Later I will think about what my next step is. There are several teams in Colombia that are interested. and from what my rep tells me, they’ve been talking to them“.

Zapata stressed that now he only thinks about finishing the season well with San Lorenzo and then he will think about 2023. “Right now I am focusing on finishing well and finishing in the best way with San Lorenzo. Here is also the option of renewing with San Lorenzo, and when the championship is over I will think carefully about what I should do. I came here with a project, when I arrived the project disappeared, it was very difficult for me to adapt for the same reason. Right now the results of my work have been seen and I am very happy with what I have been doing”.

In the last few days it became known that Atlético Nacional is one of those interested in Zapata. The defender, whose only team in the FPC has been Deportivo Cali, assured that he would like to dress in purslane. “Nacional is a great, a historic team from Colombia, anyone would like to be there“.

Finally, the former Udinese, Villarreal and AC Milan player said that he is following the Colombian league: “I watch Colombian football a lot”, however, for now he does not want to think about his next step. “When the championship ends here I will sit down calmly and analyze the options I have to decide.” The truth is that for now his representative is listening to proposals, which he will analyze later with Zapata.