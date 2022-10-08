Chivas punished Chicote Calderón for “palencazo” with NodalMediotiempo

The Chivas board did act and finally there were economic punishments for some of the Present at the Palenque of the October Festivities during the presentation of Christian Nodal.

Is about Christian Calderonwho was captured with his wife during the presentation of the famous singer.

Even there are amateur videos to the football in which he appears Calderón and already with Nodal in the ring.

That’s why, the rojiblanca leadership applied the internal regulations and he was financially fined.

This is the third or fourth time Calderón is economically punishedand in all there have been musical groups involved.

“GUACAMAYO” This is how a spectator yells at “Chicote” Calderón, a player of @Chivas at Palenque during Christian Nodal’s presentation⚽️????????????. pic.twitter.com/My3v0SCMWh – Hard to Mark (@DurodeMarcarGDL) October 6, 2022

Antonio Briseño, Paolo Yrizar, Santiago Ormeño and Alan Mozo also appeared in the same venue, and the controversy began there, but Chicken came out to clarify it.

And it is that the defender said that they did attend, but they did not stay at the concert, because they only appeared to support their father, who is part of a team of fighting cocks, which demonstrated with videos to the high command of Chivas.

“Regarding the information that was given today, in the media. I wanted to clarify a point. As many know, my dad, Antonio Briseño, owns the party La Calaverain which yesterday (Wednesday), October 5, he had an engagement at the Fiestas de Octubre. My family and I went to support himAlso, how do you see the image, I invited some colleagues, Mozo and Ormeño. The fights are from 7 to 10:45, 11:00, give or take,” he said in a video.

Also, Alethia Sada, wife of Chicken, uploaded a video during Nodal’s presentation and her husband’s guests did not appear there.

“When the last fight was over we went to retire. My wife and family stayed to enjoy the concert, as you can see on their social media. And we at 11:00, 11:15, we were in our houses, I wanted to clarify it so that everyone is calm.

