Checo Pérez finished fourth in the second free practice for the Japanese GP

Checo Pérez had a moment with the gravel, but the Mexican managed to get back on track and continue training at Suzuka

The Mexican Czech Perez He finished fourth in the second training session for the Japanese Grand Prixwhich was affected by the rain that occurred and the cancellation of the tests for the 2023 tires.

The F1 contemplated that the second practice be used by the pilots to use the new tires that will be used in 2023, but the rain on the circuit prevented this from being possible, although they kept the hour and a half of work already agreed. Now Pirelli plans for the tests to be done in the Rodriguez Brothers Autodromeheadquarters of Mexican Grand Prix.

The first half hour in Suzuka was taken in stride within the Austrian team by having Czech Perez Y Max Verstappen outside the RB18 and even have a good atmosphere with a Checo joking with the team boss, Christian Horner.

After the first 30 minutes of the 90 agreed for this session, the riders began to opt for the intermediate tire, but this did not prevent riders like yuki tsunoda either charles leclerc They will go through the gravel.

Czech Perez Y Max Verstappen they left in the absence of 55 minutes of activity.

The first time of the origin of Jalisco He put him in fourth place with a time of 1:45.568 and a difference of 1.997 seconds from the first place that happened to be Max Verstappenwho in his first timed lap improved the times.

The man from Guadalajara went out to look for a new lap with 39 minutes to go and placed in the fifteenth position. For the lap he made a time of 1:43.300 and jumped to fifth place, while the leader at that time was George Russell with a 1:41.935.

Czech Perez He improved his time with half an hour to go by going to a 1:42.834 that put him in fourth position, behind Max Verstappen, Lewis Hamilton Y George Russell. The Mexican had some problems with the track conditions, but managed to save his car and finish without any problem after running a total of 13 laps on the last tires, while the first place was George Russell followed by Lewis Hamilton Y Max Verstappen.