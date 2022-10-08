Celia Lora and Marian Franco model with dazzling figures | INSTAGRAM

If it’s about modeling the beautiful mexican modelCelia Lora, is one of the most recognized in her country, she has worked so hard in each of her collaborations that she has had great success that cannot be denied, which is why this time she wanted to join forces with a good partner.

Is about Marian Franka famous actress that has been dedicated to recording some powerful scenes that have raised the temperature of all those who have seen, creating much more intrepid content than the daughter of Alex Lora has been able to do.

When they are together they do it even better, both with long hair and with a figure that manages to impact Internet users who did not stop enjoying themselves on their cell phone or computer screens.

The “likes” immediately started pouring into the entertainment and over 131,000 were gathered, a decent number that shows us that they can get a lot more attention when they get together, because individually they also manage to have a loyal audience that is always reacting to what they share with us, there is no doubt that they do it better as a team.

This snapshot introduced them to the two famous from their best angles, with imposing silhouettes and charms that they could not avoid and shared which is Internet users who know what they are facing when they read the name of one of those two content creators.

The two have become all one influencers and has collaborated with important brands, they are recognized in different parts of the world and the quality of their proposals is getting even better, so surely this is only part of a much broader photo session that we will be seeing on their monthly subscription platforms .

Marian Franco and Celia Lora combined forces and their happy fans.



Celia Lora is one of the most important Mexican models for the rabbit magazine, who have worked with her for more than 10 years, fulfilling one of her most precious dreams, because since she was a child she always watched the models who worked with them and dreamed of become one of them.

She has become the first Mexican to get a cover for the rabbit magazine in its version for the United States, a great achievement and goal that she achieved with a lot of perseverance and dedication, from a very young age she always wanted to be part of them.

