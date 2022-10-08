Benjamín Mora, the Atlas coach who has not debuted and is already criticized

Benjamin Mora, new Atlas coach. (MOHD RASFAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Atlas has announced Benjamín Mora as its new coach. The Mexican will have the challenge of positioning the foxes at the top of the table. And even more: to live up to his predecessor, Diego Cocca, who won a historic bi-championship for the people of Guadalajara. Mora has not directed in the First Division of Mexico, but he has extensive experience in all categories of national soccer and found resounding success in his adventure in Malaysian soccer.

In total, Mora won nine titles with him (4 leagues, 4 cups and a super cup). His stay in that country lasted seven years, since he first entered the second team and from 2018 he was in charge of the first. In Mexico his career had already been quite extensive. He participated in clubs such as Jaguares, Querétaro, Atlante, Dorados and Cafetaleros de Tapachula.

The appointment, surprising, has raised suspicions in a sector of the press and the fans. The value of Mora’s achievements is questioned and if he has the level to lead in Liga MX. Commentator David Medrano, also an Atlas fan, launched a punctilious tweet in which he said that no one in the country knew about the Malaysian league. There were also those who remembered the failed Atlas experiment with Rafa Puente Jr. On the other hand, of course, there were many fans who showed their support for the new red and black helmsman.

Certainly the success that Mora was able to reap in Malaysia does not guarantee that he can replicate it in Mexico. But the titles are only a fragment of the value of directing abroad. How many experienced Mexican coaches —the untouchables— have had the courage to try themselves outside the country? Because the football aspect represents only a slice of the cake. Going abroad also means confronting another culture, living with different people and, in Mora’s case, convincing a group of players that he is doing what is best for the team. Mora has always been characterized by being multifaceted: while trying to enter the world of soccer, he participated in Big Brother and was a wrestling promoter.

The main thing would be to give the benefit of the doubt to a Mexican coach who has never coached in Mexico. If so many opportunities have been given to “old sea wolves”, only for them to end up failing again and again throughout the country’s soccer geography, why not think that someone can have a first chance? Things can go well or badly, because it is football and here the results rule —often for the worse—, but a successful coach in Malaysia, who has prepared himself for an opportunity and never had levers, clearly deserves to be taken into account.

If things don’t go well, a change will come and end: it will be said, then, that it was early and that it wasn’t ready. But if his management works, the opportunists on duty will soon arrive to say that they always trusted him. Grupo Orlegui has been successful on previous occasions when it has been played with unknown coaches for the Mexican market, as were the cases of Pedro Caixinha (champion) and Guillermo Almada (runner-up).

While other teams, such as Pumas, contemplate the return of Tuca Ferretti to return to the comfort zone, the Atlas bet serves to remember the value of risk. They have taken it in the past. They gave Rafa Puente Jr. a chance and it didn’t go well. To which follows. Diego Cocca arrived, who in Mexico did not have a good record in Santos and Tijuana, and skepticism turned into idolatry: two league titles in a single year.

The decision of the Atlas can be good or bad after a certain time. Today only one adjective fits: brave. Benjamín Mora will have the opportunity of a lifetime in unbeatable conditions: a team that, despite the last bad tournament, carries a winning inertia. The challenge is finally in his hands. The outcome depends on him.

