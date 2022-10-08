Audit detects irregular payments in IMF funds managed by the Treasury in 2020

Santo Domingo, DR.

The Chamber of Accounts of the Dominican Republic published the management audit carried out on the funds disbursed to the Dominican Republic by the International Monetary Fund (IMF), through the Rapid Financing Instrument (RFI), managed by the Ministry of Finance, in May 2020.

The management audit detected payroll expense payments for RD$23,500,000., to an unauthorized entity.

With respect to the regulations established by the authorities of the Dominican Republic, it is concluded: formal workers benefited by the PA’TI program, received the sum of RD$20,000beneficiaries of the PA’TI program for an amount of RD$9,980,000.included in State payrolls.

Also transfers for the sum of RD$9,764,498., exceeding the amount established for PHASE beneficiaries. Incentive payments not including the increase in RD$141,350,750payments for amounts other than those established for the sum of RD$69,161,200 and the special incentive payment in the amount of RD$19,230,000., made by unauthorized entities.

The purpose of the audit was to verify that the funds were used to offset the economic and social effects that arose as a result of the pandemic (COVID-19). In the country, these resources were managed through the Employee Solidarity Assistance Fund (FASE) and the Independent Worker Assistance Program (Pa’ti).

All the findings of the management audit are on the institutional portal available for consultation by citizens.