Ángela Aguilar: the unpublished photos with which Aneliz and Leonardo celebrated their 19 years

Angela Aguilar already started to celebrate his 19th birthdaybecause from the first hours he received the good wishes of his fans, however, his family also began to send him messages of affection, and they are his brothers Aneliz and Leonardowho took to their social networks to post unpublished photos with the young singer.

As expected, the first to congratulate the so-called “Princess of Regional Mexican” it was his dad Pepe Aguilar, who during his concert in “Jaripeo without Borders” which he made in the city of Salt Lake City, Utah, in the United States, he took the microphone to sing the mornings to his youngest daughter, who was moved by the beautiful detail, which was also joined by her brother.

This is how Angela is congratulated by her brothers Aneliz and Leonardo

The brothers of the interpreter of “In reality” could not be left behind, so in their respective accounts of Instagram posted a message for the singer. The one that made her followers vibrate the most was Leonard Aguilar, who in addition to sharing a trunk photography of memories, toon placed a dedication qThe young star’s admirers really liked it, and they replied to the post in their stories.

“19 years sharing life with you!! I remember when we were in LA waiting for you to be born and how excited I was. In the end I ended up with a sister, friend and colleague. You do not know how proud it makes me look everything that you do! I’m your fan, I love you and I will always be with you. Congratulations !! “, were the words with which Leonardo congratulated the one who is also his partner on stage.

Leonardo congratulates Ángela Aguilar Photo: Screenshot

the singer of “Your Beggar Memory” shared two images, the first was a photo of his most recent cover on “People“, in which both wore typical costumes, similar to the ones they wear in their show. Also, in a second postcard you can see the two small artists on the red carpet of some awards Billboard, to which they now go but as nominated stars.

For its part, Aneliz Aguilar It was shorter but surprised with the images he shared. In its feed of the Meta platform revealed some very recent photographs where both are they are hugging in the patio of what appears to be his “El Soyate” ranch. The snapshots she published with the phrase “I love you very much!! Happy Birthday“, to which Angela replied “I love you”.

In addition to their affection, the sisters show their taste for fashion, because despite being a casual day, the young women splurge style in fada and denim pants, garments that have become their personal brand of each one. It must be remembered that Ángela and Aneliz have become a benchmark of trends for young women.

Also in her Instagram story, the eldest of Pepe Aguilar’s children shared another photo in which the three brothers are seen together, in what appears to be Ángela Aguilar’s party, because behind them some large balloons of pink, a tone that apparently will predominate in your celebration.

Aneliz congratulates Ángela and shows her birthday party Photo: Special

KEEP READING:

PHOTOS | Ángela Aguilar turns 19, this has been the physical transformation of Pepe Aguilar’s daughter

VIDEO | Ángela Aguilar conquered with her dances since she was a child, this is how she looked