Andrés García reveals the song by Juan Gabriel that he used to conquer his partners

Andrés García used a song by Juan Gabriel

October 07, 2022 6:42 p.m.

Andrés García is one of the best actors who have come to our country, his talent has been shown in the various films with which he conquered Mexican cinema, in addition to being one of the best villains in Mexican soap operas, during his youth he was characterized for being one of the most attractive actors on the small screen, which led him to star in various romances with many women.

Without a doubt, the Dominican actor was considered one of the gallants of the industry and the artistic world, for which he was desired by different women and the gallant never refused to reject the beautiful women who wanted him, not to mention that he also Andrés García had the gift of conquering his partners but he used a way that few know.

More entertainment news:

PEDRO INFANTE WAS PLAGIARISED BY ANOTHER IDOL AND YOU WILL NOT BE ABLE TO BELIEVE WHO IT IS

SALMA HAYEK UNDERGOES A STRANGE RITUAL AND YOU WILL NOT BE ABLE TO BELIEVE THE REASON

Andrés García has revealed another of his thousands of anecdotes that he lived in his youth, and confessed a method that he used to be able to conquer his partners and make them fall plump at his feet, as the actor took advantage of his powerful voice to dedicate a song from his friend Juan Gabriel, because he assures that the song “Con tu amor” never failed him to get the yes from his partners.

The song with which Andrés García wants to be fired.

The actor’s health is in a very difficult situation, since Andrés García believes that he is close to leaving for the other world, and has revealed one of his last wishes, which is to be fired on the day of his funeral with one of the most successful Sad by Juan Gabriel, it is “Eternal Love” with which he wants to listen at his funeral.