Andrade, wrestling idol is stuck in the United States

Andrade has not been able to win a championship in the company All Elite Wrestling. It has also failed to regain the status of idol which he enjoyed in Mexico. She was going to bet her continuity in the company vs. mask of 10one of his current rivals, but a locker room fight it changed everything. Experts argue that it has forced his dismissal.

In interview with More Fightthe lagoon gladiator expressed his discontent with AEW. She assured that she feelsstagnant”, because he always wants to grow in the quadrilateral. He compared his feeling with the stage he lived in WWE between 2015 and 2021, where he won two belts; although he requested release of your contract of three million dollars a year because he got tired of waiting star site.

He added that Sammy Guevaraone of his opponents in All Elite Wrestlingcomplained to the managers because hit very hard in a contest. He was the first fighter who claimed him in his 19 years of experience as a professional. They didn’t in the World Wrestling Council (CMLL), New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW)nor before in US territory.

“He said that he hit very hardHe asked me if I was upset with him. That is wrestling, you train above the ring. ‘If I hit you hard, hit me hard‘. I found out that he accused me. Then we talked about it well and that’s it. That’s him single altercation that I have had in a long time. nor in WWE. my respects to Sheamus Y The MizThey love bumps. Neither John Cena He said nothing like this guy who is just starting out,” he asserted.

The statements caused Guevara reacted on social networks: he stated that they never clarified the conflict in person and urged him to return to the WWE. Andrade contradicted him and he hinted that he would discuss it face to face again. Everything seemed part of a story, in order to start a rivalry between the two on the television screens. AEW. However, it was not.

Tony Khanthe owner of the consortium, announced that the betting duel who would celebrate in front of 10 it was cancelled. He did not give reasons, he just removed from the billboard. It only made the mystery grow more. Nevertheless, fightfula medium specializing in combat sports, reported that Andrade Y Guevara they held a royal brawlprior to the last televised program of All Elite Wrestling.

Bryan Alvarezjournalist of Wrestling Observer Newsletterreinforced the version: the Mexican would have attacked backstage; he did not react, but tried to avoid it. In sum, he pointed out that the aggression was intended to force Khan to expel him from AEW. Thus, removed him from duties effective immediately.

Rumors about his return to the WWE they regained strength. His wife competes there, the fighter charlotte flair. Also could match Triple Hwho endorsed one of his reigns as monarch and just took creative control of the emporium after the forced retirement of Vince McMahon. In conversation with More FightHe did not rule them out.

joked about a likely future call: “He gave me the opportunity to go. He helped me a lot in my career.. I asked for my departure and spoke with him. We had good talks. has my numberI cannot say if I have had communication with him for legal matters. It’s easy if he wants to contact me, my wife works with him. Communication is immediate”.

the future of Andrade it is a coin toss. Live at shade of the past, while seeking to strengthen its present. He longs for a reunion with his most sparkly: the one that delighted the Arena Mexico beside Mystical in the SkyTeamaroused interest in Japansnatched their masks from The feline, the olympic Y flying jr. Also, the one that made a five star battle in view of Johnny Gargano.

Neither the incorporation of Rushone of his close allies in The Ungovernables inside of the World Councilcould change his mood in AEW. He received the accolade of his mother-in-law, the legend Ric Flair. Aspire to achieve glory again, the problems distance him from becoming a essential element. Is he idol of Mexico that has not increased its prestige in USA.

