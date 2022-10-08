Anastasia Kvitko takes her charms to a sexy level with a dress

Anastasia Kvitko takes her charms to another level with her dress | Instagram

A complete beauty! They are the words that are repeated in each of the posts you make Anastasia Kvitko on her official Instagram account, as one of the most recent to date, where she shows off her charms with a flirty dress open green.

for the beautiful glamor model Born on November 25, 1994 in Kaliningrad, Russia, showing off her voluptuous silhouette is a constant in each of her accounts, be it Twitter, Instagram, Facebook or, alternatively, “Only for fans”.

Nowadays Anastasia Kvitko is recognized as a beautiful Russian celebrity and influencer, always looking to get more likes, and views of her posts when it comes to videos, like this one she shared precisely 20 hours ago.

The model also known as The Russian Kim Kardashianwas enjoying Italy, on one of his most recent trips to that country, perhaps some of his followers recognize the place where he appears, since there are already several posts that he performs on the same stage, on the island of Como, Italy.

Anastasia Kvitko continually shows off her pretty beauties | Instagram anastasiya_kvitko



Kvitko wore a tremendous emerald green dress, quite low-cut and with a couple of openings on the sides, which allows us to see where her legs are born and even her hips, the most surprising thing is that it seems that she is not wearing anything under this garment .

Showmusik – James Hype – Ferrari (Showmusik Remix), is the title of the rhythmic song that is heard in the background of his video, showing off some beautiful buildings and the beautiful Anastasia walking in front of the camera, ending with her posing sitting on the railing of stone.

A technique that Anastasia Kvitko she has known how to exploit it to perfection is knowing how to focus her gaze on a specific part of her body, in this case her posterior charms, by wearing long sleeves, her shoulders and this upper part were the protagonists of the video, in addition to the birth of her legs .

Enjoy the view,” it read.

With a simple message for her fans, the curvy model decided to pamper them with beautiful landscapes around her, both the place where she was and her own beauty, she knows perfectly well what her millions of followers like.

Something that he has managed to perfect over the years, since he opened his Instagram account and began to become popular.