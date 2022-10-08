The actress said goodbye to her long hair leaving more than one celebrity in shock By: Elizabeth Gonzalez OCT. 07. 2022

Mezcaliente Ana Brenda Contreras surprises with a drastic change of look

If something has characterized Ana Brenda Contreras in her acting career is her long hair, which she now got rid of and surprised with a drastic change of look.

It was through her official Instagram account that the soap opera star shared one transformation photo, evidencing that although all change is positive, it had cost him a lot of work.

“It made me want to change and make someone happy with something that didn’t make me very happy,” wrote the 35-year-old interpreter, later show off the end result not without first pointing out that would seek to donate his haira. “If life gives you lemons… what is the length to donate?” He noted in another of his posts.

Of course the drastic change of look of Ana Brenda Contreras It did not go unnoticed by followers and celebrities, who immediately threw all kinds of compliments at him.

“Lower two lines”, noted Julián Gil; “Spectacular and those arms, poof!” said Valeria Marín; “I like the cut,” said Juanpa Zurita; “Queeeé”, expressed Geraldine Bazán, while Eva Cedeño, Galilea Montijo and Sebastián Rulli reacted with emojis of heart and fire eyes.

In addition to this post, Ana Brenda Contreras used your TikTok profile from where He shared the entire process of his transformation.

“You were right when you said one day that I had to change,” he sentenced after showing that it had been exactly 30 centimeters that his stylist had cut.