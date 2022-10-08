Ana Brenda Contreras shows off the bob haircut that rejuvenates at 30, 40 and 50

The Mexican actress caused a furor on social networks by appearing with a slight look change. Well, when you appear Ana Brenda Contrataras has decided to bet on a length that we were not used to, but with which we have been impressed by how elegant it looks. So if you want to know which one is that haircut that rejuvenates at 30, 40 and 50, keep reading, because here we reveal it to you.

Ana Brenda Contreras debuts a new haircut

The protagonist of Netflix left her long dark hair behind to cut her hair into a classic bob that has given her a more elegant and refined style. This type of hair goes ad hoc with women who are looking for a radical change, but do not want to risk so much.

Ana Brenda Contreras gets a new haircut. Photo: Instagram

What haircut rejuvenates?

The bob cut It has several variants, but Ana Breda wears the classic. This consists of cutting your hair asymmetrically, leaving the back a little shorter than the sides, the cut has to be gradual and very precise so that it looks intentional.

This hair style has become very popular in this decade, as it turns out that it is very easy to style and care for. In addition, it facilitates color maintenance for those who have balayage or highlights in their hair.

Ana Brenda Contreras with bob cut. Photo: Instagram

What types of faces can use the bob cut?

East type of cuts suits almost all shapes, but especially favors the elongated, oval or diamond type, because it gives them symmetry. However, it is also highly recommended in beauty salons to women of 30, 40 and 50 who want a drastic change that gives them elegance and rejuvenates them.

